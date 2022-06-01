Group of Louisville businessmen purchase Valhalla from PGA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus has been sold by the PGA of America to a group of local investors.

Valhalla Golf Club, located in the 15500 block of Shelbyville Road in eastern Louisville Metro, opened in 1986.

A release announcing the sale says the new owners are a local group of club members called Valhalla Golf Partners, LLC. The group is led by businessman Jimmy Kirchdorfer and includes fellow businessmen David Novak, Junior Bridgeman and Chester Musselman. Each of the men are longtime members of of the club.

“Following an open and extensive process, we have found an incredible partner led by Jimmy Kirchdorfer to continue the legacy of Valhalla Golf Club and the commitment to the PGA

Member, the game of golf and the Louisville community,” said Jim Richerson, PGA of America President. “While the sale of the property is complete, the PGA of America’s partnership will remain with Valhalla Golf Club, inclusive of a continued commitment to brand standards and staff led by PGA Member and General Manager Keith Reese, providing access and programs for the PGA Member and the Kentucky PGA Section and partnering on championship operations.”

“Valhalla is the crown jewel of Kentucky golf. David, Junior, Ches and I are proud to return the club to local ownership as its ongoing success is important to our community,” said Kirchdorfer. “As long-time members of Valhalla, we are honored to be chosen as stewards of this iconic property and are grateful for everything the PGA has done for our club. We look forward to hosting the 2024 PGA Championship and partnering with the PGA for many years to come.”

The private club has hosted the PGA Championship on three occasions (1996, 2000 and 2014) and is scheduled to do so again in May 2024. The PGA Senior Championship have been contested at Valhalla twice (2004 and 2011). The course also hosted the 2008 Ryder Cup which saw the USA defeat Europe for the first time since 1999.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.