Health officials don’t want people to forget about COVID this summer

(WTOC)
By Josh Ninke
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Summer break is upon us, and it’s the first time in two years that it’s relatively normal.

Local and state health officials said just because it’s summer, it doesn’t mean people should forget about COVID-19.

COVID-19 testing data over the last few weeks show that it’s still very much in the Louisville community.

Dr. Jeff Howard, interim director of the Louisville Metro Public Health Department, said a lot of families are less concerned about COVID this year.

“We certainly have loosened our, let our guard down a bit, which has been somewhat ok in some cases,” Howard said . “But what we are seeing is COVID is spreading back in our community.”

The last three weeks have been some of the highest confirmed case counts of the year.

Now that school is out, kids won’t test on campus like they have been all year.

“We may see some folks who manifest symptoms who just choose not to get tested, who may have had to get tested, especially kids who have been at school,” Howard said. “So our numbers may not reflect the true amount of COVID. But that’s always the case, especially as we moved into the later phase of the disease where people are doing at-home tests and maybe not reporting that to their healthcare provider.”

He wants us to remember that there are still plenty of free testing options around town if you start to notice symptoms.

“We offer testing, as well as many other folks in our community, are offering testing now,” Howard said. “My recommendation to everyone, and the message I want folks in the Louisville Metro area to know, is that testing is readily available if you want to get tested.”

If you need help tracking down a test, click or tap here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

