Indiana gun permit requirements to change soon

Some aspects of carrying a handgun in Indiana won't change, such as the required background check.(MGN)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Hoosiers are now one month away from significant changes regarding carrying handguns in public without a permit.

The bill, which was signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb in March and takes effect on July 1, allows most adults over the age of 18 to carry a handgun in public without a permit. According to Holcomb, more than 20 other states have passed similar legislation

Because the governor signed the bill into law despite strong opposition from his state’s police superintendent and other law enforcement agencies, the upcoming change has sparked new concern following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Some aspects of carrying a handgun in Indiana will remain unchanged, such as the federally mandated background check before buying one.

“More often than not, that gun that we find connects itself to multiple crimes, and we are going to lose that ability because we can’t even ask someone if they have a permit or not,” Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said.

Carter encourages Hoosiers to apply for handgun permits regardless of the new law.

