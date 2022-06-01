Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

JCPS School Choice assignment proposal passes Board with unanimous vote

JCPS WAVE NEW LOGO
JCPS WAVE NEW LOGO
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Board of Education has voted to implement its new School Choice Proposal.

The motion passed in a unanimous vote during a special meeting at the JCPS Van Hoose Center on Wednesday evening.

The proposal was the district’s first review of school assignments in 40 years, and creates an opportunity for better schools closer to home and better access to magnet schools, according to JCPS.

The proposal was created in an attempt to make JCPS’ student assignment plan more equitable by giving students a choice on where to go to school.

JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio previously said the proposal would make it easier for families to find a school and to ensure that magnet schools and programs represent JCPS’ diversity.

Students who live within the “Choice Zone” would be able to choose whether they attend a school that is closer to home or one that is further away.

Pollio said equitable resources would be used to spend millions of dollars on West End schools in hope of drawing families from both ends of Louisville, although some parents shared concerns the new assignment plan would segregate the district.

Families can use the JCPS My School Location website to find the proposed school assignments for their address.

This story will be updated.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bullitt County coroner identified 25-year-old Katelyn Rayman as the woman found dead.
Officials search for vehicle, driver wanted in connection to Bullitt Co. homicide
The women were found on Monday morning on Pitts Point Road around 8:20 a.m.
Second victim in Bullitt Co. homicide identified as Louisville woman
Kyson Rhorer, 8, needed hundreds of stitches after reportedly being attacked by a dog.
Recovery just beginning for Bullitt County boy after reported dog attack
Mugshot of James H. Miller
Former JCPS teacher facing child pornography charges
Man killed attempting to cross interstate identified

Latest News

Clouds glide over the Crescent Hill Reservoir and Gatehouse along Louisville's busy Frankfort...
ALERT DAY: Stronger storms with gusty winds and hail possible tonight
The SafeUT app is only available in Utah--for now.
Planned ‘SafeKY’ app would offer mental health support, threat reporting all in one place
In Jefferson County, one state-level lawmaker isn’t waiting around for the federal government.
Planned ‘SafeKY’ app would offer mental health support, threat reporting all in one place
In the wake of the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, some Kentucky veterans...
Veterans volunteer to protect schools, increase security