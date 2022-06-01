JCPS School Choice assignment proposal passes Board with unanimous vote

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Board of Education has voted to implement its new School Choice Proposal.

The motion passed in a unanimous vote during a special meeting at the JCPS Van Hoose Center on Wednesday evening.

The proposal was the district’s first review of school assignments in 40 years, and creates an opportunity for better schools closer to home and better access to magnet schools, according to JCPS.

The proposal was created in an attempt to make JCPS’ student assignment plan more equitable by giving students a choice on where to go to school.

JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio previously said the proposal would make it easier for families to find a school and to ensure that magnet schools and programs represent JCPS’ diversity.

Students who live within the “Choice Zone” would be able to choose whether they attend a school that is closer to home or one that is further away.

Pollio said equitable resources would be used to spend millions of dollars on West End schools in hope of drawing families from both ends of Louisville, although some parents shared concerns the new assignment plan would segregate the district.

Families can use the JCPS My School Location website to find the proposed school assignments for their address.

This story will be updated.

