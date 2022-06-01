Contact Troubleshooters
Kentucky's 230th birthday honored with Frazier Museum exhibit

Kentucky celebrated its 230th birthday on June 1, and Gov. Andy Beshear was in Louisville to...
Kentucky celebrated its 230th birthday on June 1, and Gov. Andy Beshear was in Louisville to celebrate the occasion at the Frazier Museum.
By Sean Baute
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky celebrated its 230th birthday on Wednesday, and Gov. Andy Beshear was in Louisville to commemorate the occasion at the Frazier History Museum, where the museum’s newest exhibit was being unveiled.

Since its formal statehood in 1792, Kentucky’s history has been written for 23 decades, and visitors can learn more about it at the “Commonwealth: Divided We Fall” exhibit. Guests can celebrate the state with an interactive general shop and artifacts dating back hundreds to millions of years.

However, Kentucky’s past hasn’t always been a celebration. Some exhibits dig a bit deeper into the lives of Kentucky slaves and their living conditions.

”It’s a place we’re looking forward to bringing our kids,” Gov. Beshear said. “There are a lot of historic moments that are captured in this exhibit, and making sure we learn about them and learn from them helps us get that next historic moment right.”

For a pair of Kentuckians like themselves, Kentucky First Lady Brittainy Beshear added that the display was powerful.

The exhibit is now open to the public. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

