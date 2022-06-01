Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Kentucky’s free fishing weekend available to all first weekend of June

Man fishing on Free Fishing Day in Texas
Man fishing on Free Fishing Day in Texas(Big Thicket National Preserve)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As summer approaches, people can try their hand at fishing during free fishing weekend in Kentucky.

Free fishing weekend is open to all and will be held on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5.

To help celebrate family fishing, several Kentucky communities are offering special free fishing events for kids on Saturday, June 4, the release said.

Fishing licenses or a trout permits are not required, but people are asked to follow the size and number limits by species of fish that are chosen to be kept.

For more information, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bullitt County coroner identified 25-year-old Katelyn Rayman as the woman found dead.
Officials search for vehicle, driver wanted in connection to Bullitt Co. homicide
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
Mugshot of James H. Miller
Former JCPS teacher facing child pornography charges
Courtney Klimko and Jonathan St. Clair were arrested by Louisville police after allegedly...
Louisville couple accused of robbery with BB gun; woman charged with assaulting EMS worker
Shortly after 1 a.m., officers were called to reports of a single-vehicle crash near the...
Driver killed in fiery crash on Preston Hwy identified by coroner

Latest News

The SafeUT app is only available in Utah--for now.
Planned ‘SafeKY’ app would offer mental health support, threat reporting all in one place
Health officials don’t want people to forget about COVID this summer
Police in Mt. Washington said five individuals have been charged with felony offenses for...
Police: 5 individuals accused of breaking into vehicles in Mt. Washington arrested
Jashawn Kotey was last seen in the Highview neighborhood on May 25 in the 8000 block of Apple...
Police attempting to locate missing Louisville teenager