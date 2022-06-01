Louisville City Hall lights up orange for Gun Violence Awareness Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville City Hall’s clock tower lights up orange for Gun Violence Awareness Day on June 3.

164 shootings and 69 homicides have been reported in Louisville so far this year, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department’s data.

Gun Violence Awareness Day and Wear Orange Weekend use the first weekend in June to raise awareness about gun violence and to honor victims and survivors.

At Metro Council’s meeting on May 19, President David James shared a proclamation to honor a local group that advocates for the reduction and elimination of gun violence.

“Protecting the people of Metro Louisville is our government’s highest calling. I want to thank this group for working with us to bring awareness to the tragic realities and help us in the efforts of ending senseless violence,” said President James.

To learn more about Wear Orange, you can visit the organizations website.

