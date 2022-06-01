Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Louisville City Hall lights up orange for Gun Violence Awareness Day

164 shootings and 69 homicides have been reported in Louisville so far this year.
164 shootings and 69 homicides have been reported in Louisville so far this year.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville City Hall’s clock tower lights up orange for Gun Violence Awareness Day on June 3.

164 shootings and 69 homicides have been reported in Louisville so far this year, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department’s data.

Gun Violence Awareness Day and Wear Orange Weekend use the first weekend in June to raise awareness about gun violence and to honor victims and survivors.

At Metro Council’s meeting on May 19, President David James shared a proclamation to honor a local group that advocates for the reduction and elimination of gun violence.

“Protecting the people of Metro Louisville is our government’s highest calling. I want to thank this group for working with us to bring awareness to the tragic realities and help us in the efforts of ending senseless violence,” said President James.

To learn more about Wear Orange, you can visit the organizations website.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bullitt County coroner identified 25-year-old Katelyn Rayman as the woman found dead.
Officials search for vehicle, driver wanted in connection to Bullitt Co. homicide
Kyson Rhorer, 8, needed hundreds of stitches after reportedly being attacked by a dog.
Recovery just beginning for Bullitt County boy after reported dog attack
Mugshot of James H. Miller
Former JCPS teacher facing child pornography charges
The women were found on Monday morning on Pitts Point Road around 8:20 a.m.
Second victim in Bullitt Co. homicide identified as Louisville woman
Man killed attempting to cross interstate identified

Latest News

Darrell Taylor was indicted for using unlawful force against a pretrial detainee while Taylor...
Former Louisville Corrections officer charged with using excessive force
“I felt it was important to help people see what this pain really means," Booker said.
‘Lynching was a tool of terror’: Charles Booker campaign ad shows candidate wearing noose
The Louisville Zoo is welcoming to the world more baby animals as three Canada lynx kittens and...
Louisville Zoo ‘baby boom’ continues with birth of wallaby joeys, lynx kittens
The program will allow recruits to participate in academic and physical training programs to...
Louisville Fire recruiting candidates for Fire Academy program