Louisville Fire recruiting candidates for Fire Academy program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department announced it is looking to recruit candidates for its upcoming Louisville Metro Fire Academy training program.

The program will allow recruits to participate in academic and physical training programs to determine suitability for a firefighter position, according to a release.

Applications are open to anyone 18 years of age or over with a high school diploma or equivalent education. Candidates must also be able pass physical agility tests and certifications, including lifting heavy objects and spending extended time exposed to the elements.

The deadline to apply for the next Fire Academy, scheduled to start in May 2023, is July 3.

For more information and to apply, click or tap here.

