Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Louisville Fire recruiting candidates for Fire Academy program

The program will allow recruits to participate in academic and physical training programs to...
The program will allow recruits to participate in academic and physical training programs to determine suitability for a firefighter position.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department announced it is looking to recruit candidates for its upcoming Louisville Metro Fire Academy training program.

The program will allow recruits to participate in academic and physical training programs to determine suitability for a firefighter position, according to a release.

Applications are open to anyone 18 years of age or over with a high school diploma or equivalent education. Candidates must also be able pass physical agility tests and certifications, including lifting heavy objects and spending extended time exposed to the elements.

The deadline to apply for the next Fire Academy, scheduled to start in May 2023, is July 3.

For more information and to apply, click or tap here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bullitt County coroner identified 25-year-old Katelyn Rayman as the woman found dead.
Officials search for vehicle, driver wanted in connection to Bullitt Co. homicide
Kyson Rhorer, 8, needed hundreds of stitches after reportedly being attacked by a dog.
Recovery just beginning for Bullitt County boy after reported dog attack
Mugshot of James H. Miller
Former JCPS teacher facing child pornography charges
The women were found on Monday morning on Pitts Point Road around 8:20 a.m.
Second victim in Bullitt Co. homicide identified as Louisville woman
Man killed attempting to cross interstate identified

Latest News

Kentucky celebrated its 230th birthday on June 1, and Gov. Andy Beshear was in Louisville to...
Kentucky’s 230th birthday honored with Frazier Museum exhibit
The clubhouse at Valhalla Golf Club.
Group of Louisville businessmen purchase Valhalla from PGA
Sophia's Bridal & Tux in Louisville is teaming with Brides Across America to give free wedding...
Free wedding gowns to be gifted to frontline workers, military members, first responders
The women were found on Monday morning on Pitts Point Road around 8:20 a.m.
Second victim in Bullitt Co. homicide identified as Louisville woman