Louisville Zoo ‘baby boom’ continues with birth of wallaby joeys, lynx kittens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo is welcoming to the world more baby animals as three Canada lynx kittens and four Bennett’s wallaby joeys were recently born.

The three lynx kittens were born on May 19 to mother Matilda and father Sitka, according to a release from the zoo.

The zoo said Matilda will care for her kittens in a nest box during the first few weeks, and visitors will be able to start seeing the kittens move around the Americas’ exhibit near late June.

The genders of the kittens will be announced following their first exam scheduled once they are closer to six weeks old, the zoo said.

Canada lynx are the most common and widespread feline in Canada, identified by their longer legs and broader footpads, according to the zoo.

The wallaby joeys can be seen by zoo visitors peeking out of or hopping from their mother, Alexa’s pouch at the Wallaroo Walkout exhibit. The zoo said the wallabies will spend a significant amount of time during their first nine months concealed inside.

Zoo staff said one male wallaby joey is being taken for additional care due to an early departure from his mother’s pouch.

The genders of the other wallaby joeys will be confirmed once they have fully emerged from their mother’s pouch.

Bennett wallabies are a kangaroo relative found in east and southeast Australia and Tasmania, which stand between 36 to 40 inches tall fully grown, according to the zoo.

The development of all recent zoo births, including Emmy the harbor seal, a new zebra filly, and an impending birth of a giraffe calf, will be tracked as part of the Louisville Zoo’s Zoo Babies program.

