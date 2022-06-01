Contact Troubleshooters
Man killed in Grayson County crash

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - A single vehicle crash over the Memorial Day weekend claimed the life of a Grayson County man.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. (Central time) Sunday in the 2600 block of Beaver Dam Road (US 62).

According to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, a Jeep Wrangler was heading west on US 62 when went off the shoulder of the road after clearing a downhill curve. Investigators say the driver, Javier Rodarte, 62, of Leitchfield, overcorrected, causing the Jeep to cross the center line and go off the opposite side of the road.

After leaving the road, the Jeep became airborne and began to overturn before it struck a tree.

Rodarte, a man described by Sheriff Norm Chaffins as a beloved mail carrier in Grayson County and a retired Marine, died at the scene. Investigators say it appeared Rodarte was not wearing a seatbelt.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

