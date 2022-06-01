Contact Troubleshooters
Man killed in Jeffersonville accident at steel plant

Delaco Kasle Processing is an aluminum and steel plant in Jeffersonville, Ind.(WAVE)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man died following an accident at a Jeffersonville plant on Tuesday.

Jeffersonville Police Sgt. Isaac Parker said officers were called to around 3 p.m. to Delaco Kasle Processing, an aluminum and steel plant on Maritime Road after a man was hurt.

The man, who is said to have been 30 years old, was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital, where he later died.

Nothing criminal is suspected of happening at the plant, but what caused the man’s injuries has not been revealed. An autopsy and toxicology report will be used to verify his cause of death.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

