Members of Glen Oaks swim team hospitalized after possible pool chlorine leak

The Glen Oaks Swim Team posted on their Facebook page Tuesday that the assumed leak happened...
The Glen Oaks Swim Team posted on their Facebook page Tuesday that the assumed leak happened during a swim practice at the GlenOaks Country Club on Worthington Lane.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PROSPECT, Ky. (WAVE) - Several members of a country club swim team have been hospitalized after a possible chlorine leak in the pool on Tuesday evening.

The Glen Oaks Swim Team posted on their Facebook page Tuesday that the assumed leak happened during a swim practice at the GlenOaks Country Club on Worthington Lane.

As a result, several swimmers had been taken to the hospital, with the swim team warning that others could develop possible symptoms at a later time.

The post said anyone who was in the pool Tuesday should shower, wash their hair, flush their eyes and be scrubbed down as much as possible.

People who begin coughing or develop other symptoms should go directly to the ER, the post reads.

Other symptoms of high chlorine exposure include drowsiness, lethargy and trouble breathing.

WAVE News reached out to the GlenOaks Country Club for more information and have not yet received a response.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

