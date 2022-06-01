Members of GlenOaks swim team hospitalized after possible pool chlorine leak

PROSPECT, Ky. (WAVE) - Several members of a country club swim team have been hospitalized after a possible chlorine leak in the pool on Tuesday evening.

The GlenOaks Swim Team posted on their Facebook page Tuesday that the assumed leak happened during a swim practice at the GlenOaks Country Club on Worthington Lane.

As a result, nine swimmers and one coach were taken to the hospital, with the swim team warning that others could develop possible symptoms at a later time.

The Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness Department is investigating the issue and believes the problem could have been due to a buildup of chlorine and muriatic acid, or diluted hydrochloric acid.

“These are normal chemicals everybody uses to operate their pools,” Nick Hart, the assistant director of the Environmental Health section of the department said. “There was a buildup of that, and when they went to flush their lines, they introduced a large quality of this in their pool.”

Hart told WAVE News the problem typically occurs once or twice a year in a pump room, but rarely in the water itself.

According to the health department’s inspection records, GlenOaks failed its most recent inspection, which took place May 25 because of a high chlorine level of 5.5 parts per million and not having an emergency phone.

Two days later, the country club passed its follow up inspection and was permitted to open, but that’s not the case for every pool.

“We have incidents more times than I’d like to admit,” Hart said. “We do have facilities that fail on a regular basis, and we have to close them due to water quality.”

Hart added most pools in Louisville are safe because the health department tests them as often as every week, but the public can check both past and present inspection results for their pool here.

“Does a pool require follow up inspections every year?” Hart said. “Are they consistently failing their annual checks? Our focus is to bring facilities back into compliance, but those are one of the things you can look at. I go to my YMCA on a regular basis, I check my pool quality on a regular basis.”

Dr. Ashley Webb, director of the Kentucky Poison Control Center, told WAVE News people are often exposed to high levels of chlorine this time of year, especially when opening their pool at the beginning of the season and getting too close to the chemicals.

She said you’ll know if you’re being exposed to dangerous levels of chlorine almost instantly.

“The immediate symptoms are going to be the upper respiratory stuff, the burning nose, the tearing,burning eyes, which usually will cause you to go to fresh air, which is the most helpful thing you can do at that point,” Webb said. “What we worry about are the delayed symptoms, which even up to a day later we can start to see damage in the lungs.”

GlenOaks’ social media post said anyone who was in the pool Tuesday should shower, wash their hair, flush their eyes and be scrubbed down as much as possible.

People who begin coughing or develop other symptoms should go directly to the ER, the post reads.

Other symptoms of high chlorine exposure include drowsiness, lethargy and trouble breathing.

GlenOaks issued the following statement to WAVE News:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, coaches, and families affected by this incident. First and foremost we want to keep our focus on the children, coaches, and families affected by this incident for the healthy recovery. At this time, we are still investigating with the Louisville Metro Health Department exactly what took place. Until we know the exact nature of what took place, we are not at liberty to talk about the incident. Anyone believed to have been at the pool yesterday, May 31st, take precaution and look for the following symptoms: coughing, drowsiness, lethargy, trouble breathing. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek medical attention immediately. The Louisville Metro Health Department has worked with us after the incident to make sure our pool is safe moving forward. We are closed today, June 1st, but will reopen Thursday, June 2nd under normal hours. We’d like to thank emergency responders and guests that helped during the incident and the Louisville Metro Health Department for working with us to help us ensure the safety of our pool during and subsequent to the incident.”

The pool was closed June 1 and is set to reopen on June 2.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.