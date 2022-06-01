Police: 5 individuals accused of breaking into vehicles in Mt. Washington arrested

MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Police in Mt. Washington said five individuals have been charged with felony offenses for breaking into vehicles early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred during the early morning hours of Saturday, where police said the individuals attempted to break into multiple vehicles, according to the police department’s Facebook page.

The individuals were charged with multiple felony offenses, police confirmed.

Mt. Washington Police said two stolen handguns and a stolen vehicle were also recovered during the investigation.

In the post, police thanked the citizens of Mt. Washington and warned them to lock car doors and secure belongings inside vehicles.

Police ask anyone who may have anything stolen is asked to call the police department’s dispatch at (502) 538-8143.

