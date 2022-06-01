Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Police: 5 individuals accused of breaking into vehicles in Mt. Washington arrested

Police in Mt. Washington said five individuals have been charged with felony offenses for...
Police in Mt. Washington said five individuals have been charged with felony offenses for breaking into vehicles early Saturday morning.(MGN)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Police in Mt. Washington said five individuals have been charged with felony offenses for breaking into vehicles early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred during the early morning hours of Saturday, where police said the individuals attempted to break into multiple vehicles, according to the police department’s Facebook page.

The individuals were charged with multiple felony offenses, police confirmed.

Mt. Washington Police said two stolen handguns and a stolen vehicle were also recovered during the investigation.

In the post, police thanked the citizens of Mt. Washington and warned them to lock car doors and secure belongings inside vehicles.

Police ask anyone who may have anything stolen is asked to call the police department’s dispatch at (502) 538-8143.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bullitt County coroner identified 25-year-old Katelyn Rayman as the woman found dead.
Officials search for vehicle, driver wanted in connection to Bullitt Co. homicide
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
Mugshot of James H. Miller
Former JCPS teacher facing child pornography charges
Courtney Klimko and Jonathan St. Clair were arrested by Louisville police after allegedly...
Louisville couple accused of robbery with BB gun; woman charged with assaulting EMS worker
Shortly after 1 a.m., officers were called to reports of a single-vehicle crash near the...
Driver killed in fiery crash on Preston Hwy identified by coroner

Latest News

Man fishing on Free Fishing Day in Texas
Kentucky’s free fishing weekend available to all first weekend of June
The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead and another...
Officials search for vehicle, driver wanted in connection to Bullitt Co. homicide
Two K-9 officers, Max and Mia, were sworn in on Tuesday.
LMDC swears in 2 new K-9 officers as part of drug prevention efforts
Sen. Mitch McConnell
McConnell discusses mental illness, school safety following Texas shooting