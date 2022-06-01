Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Police attempting to locate missing Louisville teenager

Jashawn Kotey was last seen in the Highview neighborhood on May 25 in the 8000 block of Apple...
Jashawn Kotey was last seen in the Highview neighborhood on May 25 in the 8000 block of Apple Valley Drive.(LMPD)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are searching for a missing 18-year-old from Louisville last seen nearly a week ago.

Jashawn Kotey was last seen in the Highview neighborhood on May 25 in the 8000 block of Apple Valley Drive, according to a release from LMPD.

Kotey is listed as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds and last seen wearing a grey long sleeve T-shirt, black jeans, Nike socks and Slides shoes.

Anyone with any information on Kotey’s whereabouts is asked to call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bullitt County coroner identified 25-year-old Katelyn Rayman as the woman found dead.
Officials search for vehicle, driver wanted in connection to Bullitt Co. homicide
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
Mugshot of James H. Miller
Former JCPS teacher facing child pornography charges
Courtney Klimko and Jonathan St. Clair were arrested by Louisville police after allegedly...
Louisville couple accused of robbery with BB gun; woman charged with assaulting EMS worker
Shortly after 1 a.m., officers were called to reports of a single-vehicle crash near the...
Driver killed in fiery crash on Preston Hwy identified by coroner

Latest News

The SafeUT app is only available in Utah--for now.
Planned ‘SafeKY’ app would offer mental health support, threat reporting all in one place
Man fishing on Free Fishing Day in Texas
Kentucky’s free fishing weekend available to all first weekend of June
The incident occurred on Sept. 18, 2020, where documents state David Haley had a verbal...
Louisville man pleads guilty to attempted murder, accused of shooting woman during argument
The Cultural Pass is an opportunity for folks to experience the area’s rich culture.
Cultural Pass gives families a chance to experience Louisville completely free