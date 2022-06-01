Police attempting to locate missing Louisville teenager

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are searching for a missing 18-year-old from Louisville last seen nearly a week ago.

Jashawn Kotey was last seen in the Highview neighborhood on May 25 in the 8000 block of Apple Valley Drive, according to a release from LMPD.

Kotey is listed as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds and last seen wearing a grey long sleeve T-shirt, black jeans, Nike socks and Slides shoes.

Anyone with any information on Kotey’s whereabouts is asked to call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

