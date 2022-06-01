Contact Troubleshooters
Police rescue two fawns after mother is killed on highway

Police in Ohio saved two fawns after their mother was killed on a highway.(Belmont County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Two fawns have been recently orphaned but they aren’t being left to survive on their own, thanks to police in Ohio.

Police in Ohio saved two fawns after their mother was killed on a highway.(Belmont County Sheriff's Office)

The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures on Facebook of the fawns that were saved after their mother was killed on a highway.

The mother was reportedly killed on Interstate 70 and the fawns were found nearby.

The doe and buck were taken to an animal rehabilitation facility near Zanesville, Ohio.

Police in Ohio saved two fawns after their mother was killed on a highway.(Belmont County Police Department)

