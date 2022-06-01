Contact Troubleshooters
Quarles formally launches bid for Kentucky governor

Ryan Quarles running for Kentucky governor.
(WKYT)
By BRUCE SCHREINER
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles has formally launched his 2023 campaign for governor, stressing his rural background and pledging to unify the state if elected.

Quarles chose the courthouse square in his native Scott County on Wednesday to begin presenting his agenda and reintroducing himself to voters across the Bluegrass State.

He touted his conservative credentials, including his opposition to abortion and support for gun ownership rights. The event comes about a month after Quarles announced he would seek Kentucky’s top political job next year.

He’s part of a growing list of candidates vying for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

