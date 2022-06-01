Rescue team asking people to stay safe while visiting Red River Gorge

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Now that the warmer weather is here to stay awhile, many people will be out and about, enjoying all the outdoor activities the commonwealth has to offer.

However, if you’re going to get out this summer, safety should be first and foremost in your mind. The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team has already had two rescues last week and they believe the number of rescues will increase, along with the temperature.

After a record number of rescues in 2021, the rescue team is gearing up for a busy summer season and has tips on staying safe.

“We can’t drive it home enough: plan ahead and prepare,” said Drew Stevens, Wolfe County Search and Rescue. “Before your next adventure at the Red River Gorge, know where you are going.”

The team says it’s important to pack a bag of supplies. Have water and maybe a way to purify water. Bring an extra light as well if you travel and it gets dark.

“Navigational tools, such as a GPS app on your phone or a paper map and compass. Also, have the ability to know how to use those tools properly,” Stevens said.

It’s important to stay hydrated on your hike because if you run into dehydration issues that could lead to trouble.

“If you are feeling nauseous, light-headed, maybe have a headache, it’s probably time to start taking a break. Get into the shade first, and then maybe cool down, drink some cool fluids to help cool down your core,” Stevens said.

Remember, heat stroke and heat exhaustion can happen even while walking in the shade when humidity levels and temperatures are high. So, make sure you bring an ample amount of fluids.

“If you or someone you’re with starts having an altered mental status or maybe loses consciousness. That may be an indicator of an even bigger emergency,” Stevens said.

Lastly, If things get out of hand, don’t be afraid to call 911.

The rescue team runs off of grants and donations and if you want to continue their life-saving support visit their website.

The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team is gearing up for a busy summer season after a record number of rescues in 2021. Tonight on @wkyt, learn how you can stay safe while enjoying the gorge! #kywx #wkyt #redrivergorge #Kentucky #mountains pic.twitter.com/X2cbhC77JC — Ally Blake (@allyblakewx) June 1, 2022

