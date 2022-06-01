StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 6/1

A cold front is slowly making its way through the area over the next 36 hours. There will be pop-up thunderstorms in advance of its arrival today, cluster of t-storms tonight and a line of t-storms with the actual passage of the front on Thursday.

So yes, some of you could get multiple rounds of rain/thunderstorms out of this setup. Some of you may get missed until the front Thursday...just depends on your location.

The key is that the heat and humidity are here so fuel is around for any thunderstorm to become strong if not briefly severe. So be weather aware until the cold front passes your area, again...during the day Thursday.

Indiana will get cleared from the front first, Louisville around 3pm and southern areas through 6pm.

Cooler weather will then take over for the end of the week.

