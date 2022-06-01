Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 6/1

By Brian Goode
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cold front is slowly making its way through the area over the next 36 hours. There will be pop-up thunderstorms in advance of its arrival today, cluster of t-storms tonight and a line of t-storms with the actual passage of the front on Thursday.

So yes, some of you could get multiple rounds of rain/thunderstorms out of this setup. Some of you may get missed until the front Thursday...just depends on your location.

The key is that the heat and humidity are here so fuel is around for any thunderstorm to become strong if not briefly severe. So be weather aware until the cold front passes your area, again...during the day Thursday.

Indiana will get cleared from the front first, Louisville around 3pm and southern areas through 6pm.

Cooler weather will then take over for the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bullitt County coroner identified 25-year-old Katelyn Rayman as the woman found dead.
Officials search for vehicle, driver wanted in connection to Bullitt Co. homicide
Kyson Rhorer, 8, needed hundreds of stitches after reportedly being attacked by a dog.
Recovery just beginning for Bullitt County boy after reported dog attack
Mugshot of James H. Miller
Former JCPS teacher facing child pornography charges
Man killed attempting to cross interstate identified
The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office is seeking locate this silver 2002 Hyundai Elantra with...
Info given on car wanted in Memorial Day homicide

Latest News

StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 6/1
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 6/1
Meat prices are surging as we head into the summer grilling season. Also, teens are finding...
Your Money: Teen unemployment down, Delaying retirement, Meat prices rising, Student loan payments
Dark storm clouds over Louisville.
FORECAST: Stormy weather is back later today/tonight
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 6/1 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 6/1 4AM Update