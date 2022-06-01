Teenager hospitalized after stabbing in Newburg; LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a teenager was stabbed in the Newburg neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Calls came in around 4:20 p.m. on reports of a stabbing in the 5200 block of Shepherdsville Road, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

When officers arrived, they found a teenage boy who had been stabbed at the location. He was alert and conscious as he was taken to University Hospital, Ellis confirmed. The boy is expected to survive.

Police said no arrests have been made. No other details were provided.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.