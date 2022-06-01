UPDATE: Missing Louisville teenager found safe
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police confirmed a missing 18-year-old from Louisville last seen nearly a week ago has been found safe.
Jashawn Kotey was last seen in the Highview neighborhood on May 25 in the 8000 block of Apple Valley Drive, according to a release from LMPD.
LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis confirmed Wednesday Kotey was found safe with assistance from Jeffersontown Police.
No other information is available.
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.