UPDATE: Missing Louisville teenager found safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police confirmed a missing 18-year-old from Louisville last seen nearly a week ago has been found safe.

Jashawn Kotey was last seen in the Highview neighborhood on May 25 in the 8000 block of Apple Valley Drive, according to a release from LMPD.

LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis confirmed Wednesday Kotey was found safe with assistance from Jeffersontown Police.

No other information is available.

