Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

US gas prices jump to record highs

Gas prices in the U.S. continue to soar through the summer.
Gas prices in the U.S. continue to soar through the summer.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Millions of people across the U.S. are facing even higher gas prices.

The national average for regular gasoline jumped five cents Wednesday, hitting a new all-time record of $4.67 a gallon.

AAA also reports that seven states now average $5 a gallon or higher, including California and, more recently, Illinois.

Soaring gas prices are led in part by strong demand as people ramp up travel plans and a sluggish supply.

The jump also comes after the European Union reached a deal to ban 90% of its Russian oil imports by the end of the year.

Prices are expected to keep surging.

One analyst said he expects the national average to hit $4.75 in the next 10 days.

Gas prices, adjusted for inflation, hit a 10-year high this weekend, according to federal officials (CNN, WCCO, FOX NEWS SUNDAY)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bullitt County coroner identified 25-year-old Katelyn Rayman as the woman found dead.
Officials search for vehicle, driver wanted in connection to Bullitt Co. homicide
Kyson Rhorer, 8, needed hundreds of stitches after reportedly being attacked by a dog.
Recovery just beginning for Bullitt County boy after reported dog attack
Mugshot of James H. Miller
Former JCPS teacher facing child pornography charges
Man killed attempting to cross interstate identified
The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office is seeking locate this silver 2002 Hyundai Elantra with...
Info given on car wanted in Memorial Day homicide

Latest News

FILE - People line up to speak during a reparations task force meeting at Third Baptist Church...
California details racist past in slave reparations report
LIVE: Biden meets with baby formula makers to discuss Operation Fly Formula
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Verdict reached in Amber Heard-Johnny Depp civil trial
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Wauwatosa Police Department in Wauwatosa, Wis.,...
Wisconsin deputy not charged after new look at 2016 shooting
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2003 file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in...
Hinckley to get full freedom 41 years after shooting Reagan