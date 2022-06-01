Washington County comes together for funeral of boy found dead in suitcase

SALEM, Ind. (WAVE) - The Washington County community stepped in to have a funeral for the boy found dead in a suitcase.

The boy was found in the woods in Southern Indiana back in April, and despite not knowing him in life, they came out to pay their respects and lay him to rest.

Chaplain Todd Murphy began the service by giving the unknown boy a temporary name.

“This unknown Angel has been adopted and beloved by Washington County, so Angel is what we will call him,” Murphy said.

People from all over packed into a room at Weathers Funeral Home in Salem to say goodbye to the adopted son of Washington County.

Sgt. Matt Heine with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was first on the scene when the boy was found. He talked about how proud he is to be a part of the community.

“Look at what Angel has done for our community,” Heine said. “We never knew him in life, but he has drawn us together with love and kindness.”

People were openly emotional about a boy who no one in the room had ever met, but who rallied the community together.

Milton Seymore is a pastor in Louisville. He made the nearly hour-long trip just to witness how the community has embraced this boy.

“They just didn’t take him to a potter’s field,” Seymore said. “But they buried him among their families and among their members. And to me, this is what love looks like.”

He was buried at Crown Hill Cemetery in Salem. Just about everything for the service was donated by people in the community.

The official autopsy said the boy died of an electrolyte imbalance. It gave a little bit of comfort to the people of Washington County, since the initial belief was that he was murdered.

It still doesn’t stop their search to find out who he was or who he is.

“I don’t care if you live in New York or if you live across the country,” Yvonne Casey said. “Check your people. Please. Because he belongs to somebody.”

Even though he’s been laid to rest, the people of Washington County said this isn’t over. They said they will never forget this boy and will continue searching for justice.

