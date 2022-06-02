Contact Troubleshooters
Additional acts announced for Kentucky State Fair’s concert series

FILE: Thrillville
FILE: Thrillville(Kentucky State Fair)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair announced additional acts that will be performing as part of the Texas Roadhouse Concert Series.

On Wednesday, three additional nights of performances were revealed to the public, bringing country, oldies and rock performances to this year’s lineup.

On Aug. 18, country pop star Russell Dickerson will be performing with special guest Tyler Booth.

Kentucky rock band Black Stone Cherry will be performing on Aug. 20 with special guest Ayron James.

Finally, the Happy Together Tour, performing classic hits from the 1960s and 1970s, will be performing on Aug. 23.

Previously announced acts include the Oak Ridge Boys, Trace Adkins and Niko Moon.

The Texas Roadhouse Concert Series is free with fair admission, fair officials said. All shows begin at 8 p.m., with the exception of the Aug. 28 concert, which begins at 6 p.m.

The Kentucky State Fair runs from Aug. 18-28 at the Kentucky Expo Center. For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

