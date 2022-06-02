Bellarmine joins Norton Healthcare to increase tuition assistance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bellarmine University has joined Norton Healthcare to increase tuition assistance for students wanting degrees in healthcare. This partnership was announced Thursday.

Bellarmine students can receive up to $40,000 in tuition assistance through the Norton Healthcare Scholars Program. The scholarship program is for any eligible bachelor’s or master’s degrees in registered nursing, respiratory therapy or laboratory sciences.

There is a post-graduation work commitment that is based on the amount of tuition assistance the program scholar received.

“By providing financial support to our employees and future employees, we are minimizing financial barriers that limit opportunities,” said Kim Blanding, system director, Talent Acquisition and Workforce Development. “By investing in education for our employees, as well as other eligible applicants within the community, we are able to better meet workforce needs and serve our patients and the community as a whole. We encourage anyone who is interested in a health care career to connect with us to learn more about our Norton Healthcare Scholars Program as well as our on-the-job training programs.”

Students interested in the scholarship program have to complete a career coaching session as part of the application process for the program.

To learn more about the scholarship program and to speak with a Bellarmine admission counselor, click here. You can also contact Norton Healthcare’s Workforce Development team at WorkforceDevelopment@nortonhealth.org, NortonHealthcare.com/TuitionAssistance or by calling (502)446-5838.

