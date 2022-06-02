Big Blue Bahamas Tour announced for UK basketball team

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to kentuckybahamastour.com, the Kentucky basketball team is returning to the Bahamas in August.

The Wildcats will play four games August 8-14 at Baha Mar in Nassau, Bahamas. UK also played in the Bahamas in 2014 and 2018.

Kentucky will play the Dominican U22 team on August 10, a team from Mexico on August 11, the Carleton Ravens from Ottawa, Ontario on August 13 and the Bahamas National Team on August 14.

According to the website, single-game tickets cost $100 and you can also book extravagant fan packages that start at $6,200 for single occupancy and $7,800 for double. Those packages include six-nights lodging at the Grand Hyatt, airport transfers, reserved game tickets, tailgate party tickets and daily breakfast vouchers.

