Big Blue Bahamas Tour announced for UK basketball team

The Wildcats will play four games August 8-14 at Baha Mar in Nassau, Bahamas.
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots while defended by Albany's Paul Newman (24) during the...
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots while defended by Albany's Paul Newman (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to kentuckybahamastour.com, the Kentucky basketball team is returning to the Bahamas in August.

The Wildcats will play four games August 8-14 at Baha Mar in Nassau, Bahamas. UK also played in the Bahamas in 2014 and 2018.

Kentucky will play the Dominican U22 team on August 10, a team from Mexico on August 11, the Carleton Ravens from Ottawa, Ontario on August 13 and the Bahamas National Team on August 14.

According to the website, single-game tickets cost $100 and you can also book extravagant fan packages that start at $6,200 for single occupancy and $7,800 for double. Those packages include six-nights lodging at the Grand Hyatt, airport transfers, reserved game tickets, tailgate party tickets and daily breakfast vouchers.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

