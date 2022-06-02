Contact Troubleshooters
Clean air requirements driving up Louisville gas prices

Louisville has higher gas prices because of a clean air act program.
Louisville has higher gas prices because of a clean air act program.(WAVE)
By Mark Stevens
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clean air costs are raising prices at the gas pump at a horrible time.

Louisville’s gas is 45 cents higher per gallon than other sections of the state due to clean air charges, according to GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan.

Years ago, Kentucky agreed to participate in an EPA program that would provide reformulated gas to Jefferson, Bullitt, and Oldham counties. Reformulated gas doesn’t produce as much smog as non-reformulated gas once it’s burned in a car engine, exits the tailpipe, and interacts with sunlight. The gas burns cleaner, allowing the area to comply with federal clean air regulations.

WAVE asked Gov. Andy Beshear if Louisville could opt out of the program, who stressed the importance of compliance.

“We’re looking at just about everything,” Beshear said. “Number one, you have to see what that would do to compliance.”

The Louisville Air Pollution Control District reports that the city is presently meeting the EPA pollution threshold and that the air has improved from the worst days several years ago.

However, board spokesman Matthew Mudd said Louisville is still going through a federal review process to prove it meets air quality regulations, so it won’t be able to convert to reformulated gas right away.

Even if the city could, it already falls short of the clean air standard, so switching to reformulated gas may not help.

“Every little bit counts, and the health of our residents, every little bit counts there too,” Mudd said.

The governor froze a two-cent-per-gallon rise in the state gas tax that was set to go into effect on July 1st. Taxes add about 12 percent to the cost of a gallon of gas.

