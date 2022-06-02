Contact Troubleshooters
Exclusive video shows LMDC officer beating inmate

WAVE Troubleshooters received a video that shows inmate Brandon Robertson being punched and having his head slammed into the ground not once but twice by former officer Darrell Taylor, despite the fact that he was knocked unconscious the first time it happened.(Viewer video)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The video can be viewed at the bottom of this article.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An exclusive video provided to WAVE shows a former Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officer brutally beating one of the facility’s inmates.

WAVE Troubleshooters received a video that shows the inmate, Brandon Robertson, being punched and having his head slammed into the ground not once but twice by former officer Darrell Taylor, despite the fact that he was knocked unconscious the first time it happened. Court documents show Robertson’s jaw and eye socket were broken during the beating.

“It breaks your heart,” Robertson’s attorney, David Yates, told Wave News Troubleshooters. “Completely defenseless.”

Moments before, Taylor is seen stretching before grabbing Robertson and throwing him to the ground.

“He didn’t incite violence, did not really even resist, he was just beaten,” Yates said. “There must be accountability.”

WAVE Troubleshooters learned of the incident not long after it happened in December 2020.

Previous jail administration denied requests for video, incident reports, and Taylor’s employee photo. The officer’s photo was withheld to protect his “personal privacy,” according to a letter from LMDC. WAVE Troubleshooters didn’t get a copy of the photo until the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office filed a complaint.

“Unfortunately the department of corrections made things incredibly difficult,” Yates said, who continued to press as well for more records.

Records reveal Robertson has never been arrested for violence. His offences include stealing a moped, trespassing and not showing up for court. The 6′2″, 150-pound 33-year-old was homeless and mentally ill.

His bond while in LMDC was $1,000.

“We must do better,” Yates said. “A broken jaw, busted lips, broken eye socket and then drug across the floor, for what reason? There’s got to be accountability, there’s got to be justice.”

Taylor was suspended with pay and later fired. He was previously disciplined at LMDC for tardiness and attendance.

He was charged with a federal civil rights felony by the FBI Corruption and Civil Rights Task Force.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

