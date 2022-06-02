Fegenbush Lane homicide victim identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the Buechel neighborhood has been released.

The death of Michael Jeremy West, 18, of Louisville, has been ruled as a homicide.

West was found around 3:45 p.m. in the rear of a home in the 4500 block of Fegenbush Lane.

No arrests have been made in the case. Persons with information that can help police are asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). All calls are anonymous.

