Advertisement

Fegenbush Lane homicide victim identified

Calls came in around 4 p.m. May 31, 2022, on reports of a shooting near the 4500 block of...
Calls came in around 4 p.m. May 31, 2022, on reports of a shooting near the 4500 block of Fegenbush Lane.(WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the Buechel neighborhood has been released.

The death of Michael Jeremy West, 18, of Louisville, has been ruled as a homicide.

West was found around 3:45 p.m. in the rear of a home in the 4500 block of Fegenbush Lane.

No arrests have been made in the case. Persons with information that can help police are asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). All calls are anonymous.

Tips can also be made online by clicking here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

