FORECAST: Few more downpours today; drier into the weekend

THUNDERSTORM CHANCES: The risk for downpours/thunderstorms will remain into the early afternoon

COOLING DOWN: Highs only 70s/low 80s Friday/Saturday

LOOKING AHEAD: A stormy pattern is likely to re-develop next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Additional scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible into the afternoon, however, some may remain dry. Highs today look to max out in the 70s.

We’ll see partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight as temperatures fall into the 50s.

Sunny skies and comfortable conditions are in our Friday forecast. Highs climb into the 70s.

Friday night features clear skies and lows in the 50s.

The weekend looks dry and warmer with highs rising through the 80s.

