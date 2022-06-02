Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

FORECAST: A few more thunderstorms today

By Brian Goode
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • THUNDERSTORM CHANCES: Until a cold front passes (around 1 pm) the risk for downpours/thunderstorms will exist
  • COOLING DOWN: Highs only 70s/low 80s for Friday/Saturday
  • LOOKING AHEAD: A stormy pattern is likely to re-develop next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered downpours this morning will briefly ease with one more chance at some thunderstorms with the actual cold front roughly in the 12 pm-2 pm window. Drier air will then flow in for the late afternoon hours.

Tonight features partly cloudy skies and lows in the 50s. Take advantage of the free A/C!

Friday promises to be the pick of the week as sunshine and highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees team up!

Clear skies Friday night with lows in the 50s.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 6/2 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 6/2 4AM Update

Most Read

The women were found on Monday morning on Pitts Point Road around 8:20 a.m.
Second victim in Bullitt Co. homicide identified as Louisville woman
The GlenOaks Swim Team posted on their Facebook page Tuesday that the assumed leak happened...
Members of GlenOaks swim team hospitalized after possible pool chlorine leak
The clubhouse at Valhalla Golf Club.
Group of Louisville businessmen purchase Valhalla from PGA
Delaco Kasle Processing is an aluminum and steel plant in Jeffersonville, Ind.
Man killed in Jeffersonville accident at steel plant
A woman was killed and two boys were injured in a parasailing accident in the Florida Keys on...
Mom killed, 2 boys hospitalized after parasailing accident in Florida Keys on Memorial Day

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 6/2 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 6/2 4AM Update
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Wednesday, June 1, 2022
StormTalk!
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 6/1
StormTalk! Blog
StormTALK! Weather Blog 5/31