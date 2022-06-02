FORECAST: A few more thunderstorms today

WEATHER HEADLINES

THUNDERSTORM CHANCES: Until a cold front passes (around 1 pm) the risk for downpours/thunderstorms will exist

COOLING DOWN: Highs only 70s/low 80s for Friday/Saturday

LOOKING AHEAD: A stormy pattern is likely to re-develop next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered downpours this morning will briefly ease with one more chance at some thunderstorms with the actual cold front roughly in the 12 pm-2 pm window. Drier air will then flow in for the late afternoon hours.

Tonight features partly cloudy skies and lows in the 50s. Take advantage of the free A/C!

Friday promises to be the pick of the week as sunshine and highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees team up!

Clear skies Friday night with lows in the 50s.

