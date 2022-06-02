FORECAST: Humidity takes a vacation this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Clouds clear out overnight as drier air works in

Humidity is way down for the end of the week and much of the weekend as sunshine remains plentiful

Stormy again early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds are gradually clearing out Thursday night as humidity and temperatures both drop behind today’s cold front. Lows will be in the 50s for all locations Friday morning.

Friday is the pick of the week thanks to highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees and mostly sunny skies. Can’t beat it!

It’ll be another night of free air conditioning as lows get down into the 50s Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Saturday continues the trend of sunny, low humidity days as we see highs get back into the 80s for most.

Sunday will see a slight bump in humidity and cloud cover but as of now it does look dry.

Next week starts on a stormy note as a pair of disturbances bring storms for both Monday and Wednesday, with lesser storm coverage in between on Tuesday. Drier, calmer weather returns by late next week.

