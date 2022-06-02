Free drug test drink stickers coming to Highlands bar district

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Councilwoman Chambers Armstrong is working with Louisville Metro Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) to combat sexual assault with free drug-detecting drink stickers at Louisville bars.

After a rise in suspected use of drugs like Rohypnol, she said they came up with the idea to provide the stickers at bars in the Highlands.

LMPD said it’s a neighborhood police have seen a rise in sexual assault cases since Derby.

“Whenever I heard about this increase, I called the partners at Alcoholic Beverage Control,” Armstrong said. “I said, ‘what can we do to make sure that we are letting folks be safe in our community?’ Whenever you go out and you want to test a beverage, you put one single drop on it, and it changes colors if there is something in there that would be concerning.”

The mini sticker detectors can be easily stored on a phone, pocket, or purse.

She said the main target has been women and the LGBTQ community. She emphasized how safety should be everyone’s concern.

Although the stickers aren’t a guaranteed solution, bartender Chandler O’Bryan said he hopes it will help keep his customers safe.

”It’s awesome, people come in here with a smile on their face,” O’Bryan said. “I love the neighborhood around here. Me personally, I have never seen it behind the bar. But I have been out before where it has happened.”

”Personally, you know myself, I don’t know if that is something I could ever be affected by,” Michael Thomas, a customer said. “But it could happen in an instant. We will just all get up, leave our drinks wherever we are sitting. Just to step outside the door right there to, you know, have a smoke, and we are trusting that the bar, the place, everything is going to be OK. And nobody is going to do anything. I would like to think they wouldn’t.”

Chandler said Metro Council is set up to consider funding for the pilot project Wednesday at an appropriations meeting. She said she is hopeful they will expand it to the rest of the city.

“As soon as it passes, the money can be available,” Armstrong said. “I would hope, that if the funding is approved, we can get an order passed in the next few days and hopefully have the stickers ready to distribute within a week.”

Armstrong also mentioned you can find the stickers online off places like Amazon.

