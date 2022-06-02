Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Free drug test drink stickers coming to Highlands bar district

Source: Pixabay
Source: Pixabay
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Councilwoman Chambers Armstrong is working with Louisville Metro Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) to combat sexual assault with free drug-detecting drink stickers at Louisville bars.

After a rise in suspected use of drugs like Rohypnol, she said they came up with the idea to provide the stickers at bars in the Highlands.

LMPD said it’s a neighborhood police have seen a rise in sexual assault cases since Derby.

“Whenever I heard about this increase, I called the partners at Alcoholic Beverage Control,” Armstrong said. “I said, ‘what can we do to make sure that we are letting folks be safe in our community?’ Whenever you go out and you want to test a beverage, you put one single drop on it, and it changes colors if there is something in there that would be concerning.”

The mini sticker detectors can be easily stored on a phone, pocket, or purse.

She said the main target has been women and the LGBTQ community. She emphasized how safety should be everyone’s concern.

Although the stickers aren’t a guaranteed solution, bartender Chandler O’Bryan said he hopes it will help keep his customers safe.

”It’s awesome, people come in here with a smile on their face,” O’Bryan said. “I love the neighborhood around here. Me personally, I have never seen it behind the bar. But I have been out before where it has happened.”

”Personally, you know myself, I don’t know if that is something I could ever be affected by,” Michael Thomas, a customer said. “But it could happen in an instant. We will just all get up, leave our drinks wherever we are sitting. Just to step outside the door right there to, you know, have a smoke, and we are trusting that the bar, the place, everything is going to be OK. And nobody is going to do anything. I would like to think they wouldn’t.”

Chandler said Metro Council is set up to consider funding for the pilot project Wednesday at an appropriations meeting. She said she is hopeful they will expand it to the rest of the city.

“As soon as it passes, the money can be available,” Armstrong said. “I would hope, that if the funding is approved, we can get an order passed in the next few days and hopefully have the stickers ready to distribute within a week.”

Armstrong also mentioned you can find the stickers online off places like Amazon.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The women were found on Monday morning on Pitts Point Road around 8:20 a.m.
Second victim in Bullitt Co. homicide identified as Louisville woman
The GlenOaks Swim Team posted on their Facebook page Tuesday that the assumed leak happened...
Members of GlenOaks swim team hospitalized after possible pool chlorine leak
Delaco Kasle Processing is an aluminum and steel plant in Jeffersonville, Ind.
Man killed in Jeffersonville accident at steel plant
The clubhouse at Valhalla Golf Club.
Group of Louisville businessmen purchase Valhalla from PGA
Calls came in around 4 p.m. May 31, 2022, on reports of a shooting near the 4500 block of...
Fegenbush Lane homicide victim identified

Latest News

A 1.16 by 0.65 by 0.38-inch, 0.18-ounce pacemaker was implanted in a child during a two-hour...
Tiny pacemaker, Norton Children’s Hospital surgeons save infant’s life
LMPD notified WAVE News that all of former officer Christopher Palombi's cases had been...
Former LMPD detective suing police department for wrongful termination
The Sixth Annual Muhammad Ali Festival kicks off June 3.
Sixth Annual Muhammad Ali Festival plans
LMPD Third Division officers and LFD firefighters at a crash site in the area of National...
Several injured in head-on crash on National Turnpike