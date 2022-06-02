Jefferson County selected for KDE Summer Boost Program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thirty school districts have been selected to participate in this year’s Summer Boost: Reading and Mathematics Program, and Jefferson County is one of them.
The program is a partnership between the Kentucky Department of Education, the Summer Food Service Program and the Children’s Reading Foundation.
The program will promote family engagement in reading and math by giving away free books and fun items to motivate and remind families to read 20 minutes every day.
Each of the districts will be given more than 800 books to distribute at meal sites.
Families interested in having their child participate should reach out to their local Summer Food Service Department for more information about meal service sites.
Districts participating in the Summer Boost: Reading and Mathematics Program include:
- Adair County
- Augusta Independent
- Berea Independent
- Bowling Green Independent
- Boyd County
- Bullitt County
- Calloway County
- Carroll County
- Carter County
- Caverna Independent
- Clark County
- Danville Independent
- Fairview Independent
- Floyd County
- Fulton County
- Grayson County
- Harrison County
- Henderson County
- Jackson Independent
- Jefferson County
- Lee County
- Lyon County
- McCracken County
- Montgomery County
- Owensboro Independent
- Robertson County
- Taylor County
- Webster County
- Williamstown Independent
- Williamsburg Independent
