Jefferson County selected for KDE Summer Boost Program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thirty school districts have been selected to participate in this year’s Summer Boost: Reading and Mathematics Program, and Jefferson County is one of them.

The program is a partnership between the Kentucky Department of Education, the Summer Food Service Program and the Children’s Reading Foundation.

The program will promote family engagement in reading and math by giving away free books and fun items to motivate and remind families to read 20 minutes every day.

Each of the districts will be given more than 800 books to distribute at meal sites.

Families interested in having their child participate should reach out to their local Summer Food Service Department for more information about meal service sites.

Districts participating in the Summer Boost: Reading and Mathematics Program include:

Adair County

Augusta Independent

Berea Independent

Bowling Green Independent

Boyd County

Bullitt County

Calloway County

Carroll County

Carter County

Caverna Independent

Clark County

Danville Independent

Fairview Independent

Floyd County

Fulton County

Grayson County

Harrison County

Henderson County

Jackson Independent

Jefferson County

Lee County

Lyon County

McCracken County

Montgomery County

Owensboro Independent

Robertson County

Taylor County

Webster County

Williamstown Independent

Williamsburg Independent

