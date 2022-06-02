Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Lebron James is officially a billionaire

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James is seen during the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James is seen during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)(Luis M. Alvarez | AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Lebron James just became a billionaire.

According to Forbes, the 37-year-old now has a net worth of $1 billion. He is the first current NBA player to reach the milestone.

Forbes reports James is already the league’s highest-paid active player. He has made more than $900 million from endorsements and other business ventures, and he made more than $121 million last year alone.

Michael Jordan is the only other NBA player to ever hit billionaire status, but he did not reach that milestone until after he retired.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The women were found on Monday morning on Pitts Point Road around 8:20 a.m.
Second victim in Bullitt Co. homicide identified as Louisville woman
The GlenOaks Swim Team posted on their Facebook page Tuesday that the assumed leak happened...
Members of GlenOaks swim team hospitalized after possible pool chlorine leak
Delaco Kasle Processing is an aluminum and steel plant in Jeffersonville, Ind.
Man killed in Jeffersonville accident at steel plant
The clubhouse at Valhalla Golf Club.
Group of Louisville businessmen purchase Valhalla from PGA
Calls came in around 4 p.m. May 31, 2022, on reports of a shooting near the 4500 block of...
Fegenbush Lane homicide victim identified

Latest News

Dr. Barry Diener and Ilana Diener hold their son, Hudson, 3, during an appointment for a...
White House: 1st shots for kids under 5 possible by June 21
The program will promote family engagement in reading and math by giving away free books.
Jefferson County selected for KDE Summer Boost Program
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden using national address to urge Congress to act on guns
FILE - Police walk outside the Tops grocery store on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.
Buffalo shooting suspect pleads not guilty to terror charge
ADA offers plea deal if owner of loud barking dog get its vocal chords removed.
Assistant district attorney recommends dog have vocal cords removed, owner says