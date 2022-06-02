Contact Troubleshooters
Longtime Meade County volunteer firefighter recovering after being hit by ambulance

A volunteer firefighter is still recovering after being hit by an ambulance while collecting donations out on Highway 60.
By Josh Ninke
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEADE COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A volunteer firefighter is still recovering after being hit by an ambulance while collecting donations out on Highway 60.

Lloyd Claycomb has been with the Flaherty Volunteer Fire Department for almost 30 years.

Flaherty Fire Chief Roger Rose said Claycomb was collecting donations all Memorial Day weekend at that exact same spot.

“That’s a really busy intersection,” Rose said. “Since they put (KY-313) in there, our traffic has increased maybe tenfold on 313. It’s calmed down right here on (Highway 44.) This used to be the main road to E-Town. Now it’s out there.”

On Tuesday, a Meade County EMS ambulance was struck by a car going west on US 60. Kentucky State Police said the ambulance rolled over and struck Claycomb.

Rose could not go into detail about Claycomb’s injuries, but said he is doing OK.

Claycomb has a long history with the area. His son is even part of the fire department.

“He knows what he’s doing,” Rose said. “He’s a former chief. A very knowledgeable guy. If it had been any worse it would have been a great loss to us as a fire department.”

Rose still wants the fire department to keep up its charity work. He is making a few changes though.

“For the rest of this year, we will not do a roadblock on Highway 60 and 313,” Rose said. “We’ll do one right here in Flaherty, where we used to do before 313 come through. We’ll continue our door to door and we’re also collecting right here in our parking lot.”

He’s not sure if this will be a permanent change. He’ll make that call at a later date.

Even though things are changing in Flaherty, there will still be plenty of firefighters across the area looking for donations in the street.

“Please slow down for the firefighters that are standing in the roads collecting for the Crusades,” Rose said. “Every bit of that money goes to the kids.”

Kentucky State Police are still investigating the crash. The driver of the car that reportedly caused the crash is still in the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

