Louisville man charged with distributing child porn

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A 23-year-old Louisville man was arrested on child pornography charges as part of an undercover investigation by officers from the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch.

Joshua Riddle was found to be sharing child porn images while in Hardin County, according to KSP Lt. Mike Bowling. On June 1, a search warrant was issued for a home in Louisville, and the equipment Riddle allegedly used to share the material was taken as evidence.

Riddle was arrested and booked into the Hardin County Detention Center on 10 charges of distribution of matter depicting a minor in a sexual performance. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

