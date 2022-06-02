Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Louisville man charged with distributing child porn

Joshua Riddle was arrested on 10 charges of sharing child porn.
Joshua Riddle was arrested on 10 charges of sharing child porn.(HCDC)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A 23-year-old Louisville man was arrested on child pornography charges as part of an undercover investigation by officers from the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch.

Joshua Riddle was found to be sharing child porn images while in Hardin County, according to KSP Lt. Mike Bowling. On June 1, a search warrant was issued for a home in Louisville, and the equipment Riddle allegedly used to share the material was taken as evidence.

Riddle was arrested and booked into the Hardin County Detention Center on 10 charges of distribution of matter depicting a minor in a sexual performance. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The women were found on Monday morning on Pitts Point Road around 8:20 a.m.
Second victim in Bullitt Co. homicide identified as Louisville woman
The GlenOaks Swim Team posted on their Facebook page Tuesday that the assumed leak happened...
Members of GlenOaks swim team hospitalized after possible pool chlorine leak
Delaco Kasle Processing is an aluminum and steel plant in Jeffersonville, Ind.
Man killed in Jeffersonville accident at steel plant
The clubhouse at Valhalla Golf Club.
Group of Louisville businessmen purchase Valhalla from PGA
A woman was killed and two boys were injured in a parasailing accident in the Florida Keys on...
Mom killed, 2 boys hospitalized after parasailing accident in Florida Keys on Memorial Day

Latest News

We'll see a few more rounds of rain on Thursday.
FORECAST: Few more downpours today; drier into the weekend
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Wednesday midday June 2nd, 2022
Calls came in around 4 p.m. May 31, 2022, on reports of a shooting near the 4500 block of...
Fegenbush Lane homicide victim identified
GM makes the Chevy Bolt the cheapest electric vehicle in the U.S. Also, inflation and the tight...
Your Money: Workplace robots, Lumber prices fall, Chevy Bolt price slash, Netflix crackdown update