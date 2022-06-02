Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville youth swim club returns to Metro pools this summer

Families looking to teach their kids the basics of swimming will soon be able to sign up for a...
Families looking to teach their kids the basics of swimming will soon be able to sign up for a free swim club organized by Louisville Parks and Recreation.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Families looking to teach their kids the basics of swimming will soon be able to sign up for a free swim club organized by Louisville Parks and Recreation.

The Summer Recreational Swim Club is a free four-week program, created in partnership with the Louisville Sports Commission, that will introduce kids from age seven to 12 to various swimming skills.

Louisville Parks and Recreation said the swim club will have eight swimmers per three age groups: 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12. Mike Jotautas, Louisville Metro Parks Aquatic Supervisor said there will be two four-week sessions.

”We’re going to teach them water safety, and fundamentals of being comfortable in the water and the fundamentals of some of the swimming strokes,” Jotautas said.

The swim club will have lessons at all three Louisville Metro outdoor pools: Fairdale, Sun Valley and Algonquin. Registration for Sun Valley pool lessons began Thursday morning.

Registration for the Fairdale pool starts Friday at 10:30 a.m. and at noon for the Algonquin pool.

Lessons for the swim club will begin next week.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

