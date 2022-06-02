Moms Demand Action plan petition on gun safety reform for Senator McConnell

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Volunteers from Moms Demand Action are planning a petition to Senator Mitch McConnell’s office asking him to take common sense gun safety reform steps.

The group is asking the age limit to be raised when it comes to purchasing guns and to end the Lawful Commerce in Arms Act which prevents the gun industry from being held accountable for not making guns safer.

Other requests in the petition include regulating assault rifles and to have Steve Dettelbach to be confirmed as the ATF director.

“I think there’s been some encouraging steps from Senator McConnell. He’s put Senator Cornyn on this, who is Texas’ senator to help try and find areas where people can reach agreements. Hopefully background checks will be that area because no one wants guns to fall into the wrong hands no matter what side of the political aisle you’re on,” Local Group spokesperson Hollan Holm shared about the petition.

The petition has nearly 3,000 signatures from Kentuckians.

