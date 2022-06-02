Several injured in head-on crash on National Turnpike

Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD Third Division officers and LFD firefighters at a crash site in the area of National Turnpike and Yorktown Rd(WAVE)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several people were injured in a head-on crash Thursday morning at National Turnpike and Yorktown Road.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m., according to a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson.

A driver lost control and veered into oncoming traffic, which led to a crash with a third car at the intersection.

Everyone involved is expected to make a full recovery from their injuries.

