Several injured in head-on crash on National Turnpike
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several people were injured in a head-on crash Thursday morning at National Turnpike and Yorktown Road.
The crash happened around 5:30 a.m., according to a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson.
A driver lost control and veered into oncoming traffic, which led to a crash with a third car at the intersection.
Everyone involved is expected to make a full recovery from their injuries.
