Shakespeare in the Park returns to Old Louisville

Shakespeare in the Park performances will continue through August 2022.
Shakespeare in the Park performances will continue through August 2022.(WAVE)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the 62nd year, the free Shakespeare in the Park performances have returned to Old Louisville’s Central Park.

Kentucky Shakespeare’s production of “Twelfth Night” begins this week.

Food trucks in the neighborhood will open at 6 p.m., and there will also be additional activities for the family to enjoy before the show at 8 p.m. A pre-show performance is also scheduled.

“Twelfth Night” will be performed for another two weeks before Richard III takes center stage. The performances will continue through August.

For a complete schedule, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

