Sixth Annual Muhammad Ali Festival plans

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Sixth Annual Muhammad Ali Festival kicks off June 3, the anniversary of the passing of Muhammad Ali’s passing.

The entire schedule for the festival is centered around Ali’s six core principles: Confidence, Conviction, Dedication, Giving, Respect and Spirituality. As well as his legacy and love for Louisville.

On June 3, the public will be able to pay their respects at Cave Hill Cemetery during Roses and Remembrance. The Ali Center will be handing out roses for people to leave on Muhammad Ali’s gravesite.

The weekend will be highlighted by the Ali-Ville Trolley Tour and Family Day. The Trolley Tour will take participants around the city to tell the story of Ali in his hometown. Family Day will include arts and crafts, along with a meet and greet with Ethan the Dog, and much more.

Throughout the week local businesses will be celebrating with their own specials.

The Muhammad Ali Festival is through June 3 to the 9.

Anyone looking for more information on the entire itinerary can click here.

