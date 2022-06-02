Some JCPS families forced farther from home under approved student assignment plan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The new Jefferson County Public Schools student assignment plan aims to give all students the choice to go to school close to home, decades after bussing students predominantly from the West End across the city to achieve diversity.

While people who live in the Cherokee Triangle neighborhood support the plan’s ultimate goal of making the district more equitable, some told WAVE News the new plan forces some families in their neighborhood farther away from home, accomplishing the opposite of the plan’s mission.

“Kids in our neighborhood have gone to Bloom Elementary, Atherton High School and Highlands Middle School for probably 40 to 50 years or so, if not longer, and there’s a lot of history with that,” Wes Cobb, president of the Cherokee Triangle Association said.

Under the new plan, the Cherokee Triangle neighborhood is divided in two parts at Cherokee Parkway, meaning one half of the students who live in the neighborhood will no longer be able to attend the same schools as their neighbors on the other side of Cherokee Parkway.

Cobb told WAVE News the plan forces some of his constituents to drive miles to go to their new “resides” schools, or the schools they’re zoned for.

“Sort of the logistical difference between walking across the street to Bloom, which is about three blocks from my house on Cherokee Road, versus driving (my kids) or sending them on a bus much farther away,” Cobb said. “Of course it’ll take more time, eats into sleep schedules and after-school activities, things like that. That also ties into an environmental concern we raised.”

The Cherokee Triangle Association wrote a letter listing the neighborhood’s concerns about the plan and sent it to Dr. Marty Pollio and Chris Kolb, their representative board member.

They have yet to hear back, and the plan passed unanimously Wednesday night.

”One of the things the plan identified was specifically making logistics for parents easier, making it easier to go to school close to your home, and we felt like the exclusion of the Cherokee Triangle from its sort of home district for lack of a better term actually ran counter to that,” Cobb said.

Despite his concerns, Cobb said he thinks it’s beneficial the district is working to make positive change to achieve equity.

That includes giving the schools in the “choice zone,” which is predominately located in the West End, first pick when it comes to hiring. In addition, those teachers will be paid $8,000 to $14,000 more than their counterparts in other areas of the city.

The increased pay is thanks in part to union bargaining.

“If you look at the statistics for the schools, the choice zone schools and priority schools tend to have less experienced staff,” Brent McKim, president of the Jefferson County Teachers Association said. “So we’re trying to use some policy levers we have available to us to encourage teachers to go stay there, so we have a more equitable distribution and experience across all of our schools.”

