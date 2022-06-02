Southern Indiana Starbucks workers voice reasons on fight to unionize

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As more coffee chains fight to form unions across the country, a Starbucks in Southern Indiana could become the first to join that list.

Workers with the Starbucks on Veterans Parkway in Clarksville are organizing with the Workers United labor union.

Barista Shelby Endris said she’s only been working at the location for a month, but she supports her colleagues fight to form a union.

”I could make a drink in a minute that costs more than I make in an hour,” Endris said. “So it’s just kind of based off of how we are getting appreciated and how we feel about our positions in the workplace.”

The announcement from the Veterans Parkway store comes nearly one week after Louisville Starbucks workers from the Factory Lane store petitioned the board for a representation election. On Thursday, workers won representation with a vote of 19-5, according to the Starbucks Workers United Campaign.

”We work very, very hard everyday for our customers,” Endris said. “I think that the work we put into our customers should be put into us by our company.”

Endris said roughly 70% of her colleagues at her shop signed to be on board with the union.

She said they want better pay and more security for their benefits, mentioning how some Starbucks employees rely on their pay to cover their health insurance. Others depend on their wages for their education.

Endris said she gets paid $12 per hour. She said it could take anywhere from two to six months before this store finds out if they are granted the right to unionize.

WAVE reached out to Starbucks for comment and received the following response from a spokesperson:

“We are listening and learning from the partners in these stores as we always do across the country. From the beginning, we’ve been clear in our belief that we are better together as partners, without a union between us, and that conviction has not changed. We respect our partner’s right to organize and are committed to following the NLRB process.”

