Woman charged with murder after deadly crash that killed a teenager appears in court

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman accused of crashing into a car and killing a teenager and injuring two others appeared in court Thursday.

Theresa Devine, 43, of Goshen, Ky., is being charged with murder in the Oldham County crash that killed 16-year-old Lily Fairfield in November. Click here for our previous coverage.

Police say Devine was impaired during the crash, likely on opioids.

In the pretrial conference Thursday, another hearing was set for August.

