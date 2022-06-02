Contact Troubleshooters
Woman charged with murder after deadly crash that killed a teenager appears in court

Theresa Devine is being charged with murder in the Oldham County crash that killed 16-year-old...
Theresa Devine is being charged with murder in the Oldham County crash that killed 16-year-old Lily Fairfield.(Source: Oldham County Detention Center)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA GRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman accused of crashing into a car and killing a teenager and injuring two others appeared in court Thursday.

Theresa Devine, 43, of Goshen, Ky., is being charged with murder in the Oldham County crash that killed 16-year-old Lily Fairfield in November. Click here for our previous coverage.

Police say Devine was impaired during the crash, likely on opioids.

In the pretrial conference Thursday, another hearing was set for August.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

