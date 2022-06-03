Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Bees are legally considered fish in California

California’s Fish and Game Commission and agricultural groups have been fighting about the...
California’s Fish and Game Commission and agricultural groups have been fighting about the issue since 2019 when the commission added some bumblebees to the state’s endangered species act.(vinkirill from Getty Images via Canva)
By KGW staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Or. (KGW) – The California State Appellate Court has ruled that bees are legally considered fish.

California’s Fish and Game Commission and agricultural groups have been fighting about the issue since 2019 when the commission added some bumblebees to the state’s endangered species act.

To do that, they had to list the insect under the fish umbrella, but agricultural groups sued arguing insects were not directly listed in the statute and therefore could not be protected.

In 2020, a district court sided with them, but the commission appealed.

The state argued other invertebrates are already defined as fish.

For example, the Bristle snail, which doesn’t live in water, is on the list under fish.

This time around the appellate court sided with the commission.

Copyright 2022 KGW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral
FILE: Thrillville
Additional acts announced for Kentucky State Fair’s concert series
Joshua Riddle was arrested on 10 charges of sharing child porn.
Louisville man charged with distributing child porn
Calls came in around 4 p.m. May 31, 2022, on reports of a shooting near the 4500 block of...
Fegenbush Lane homicide victim identified
LMPD Third Division officers and LFD firefighters at a crash site in the area of National...
Several injured in head-on crash on National Turnpike

Latest News

It's not clear who was getting the information from the 911 calls.
Questions raised about Uvalde 911 calls
FILE PHOTO -The U.S. added 390,000 jobs in May in a sign of economic resilience as unemployment...
US added 390,000 jobs in May in sign of economic resilience
The storm, known as Agatha in the Pacific, will become Alex in the Atlantic once it reaches...
Tropical storm warning issued for parts of Florida, Cuba, Bahamas
Josh Heird was named vice president for intercollegiate athletics and athletic director for the...
Heird named UofL athletic director