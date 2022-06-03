Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Carnival crew rescues 16 stranded on small boat in open seas

A Carnival crew spotted and rescued 16 passengers on a small vessel near Cuba.
A Carnival crew spotted and rescued 16 passengers on a small vessel near Cuba.(Carnival)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - International cruise line Carnival announced Friday that some of the company’s crew members rescued 16 people stranded on a small vessel.

The company said the crew members on board its Mardi Gras ship spotted the group in distress and stopped to help before 8 a.m. Friday.

The ship was heading to Florida at the time they spotted the vessel near Cuba.

Conditions were rough on the open seas when the crew brought in the 16 people.

Carnival said crew members rescued 16 people stranded on the open seas.
Carnival said crew members rescued 16 people stranded on the open seas.(Carnival)

Carnival said it contacted all appropriate authorities, including the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Mardi Gras ship was on its final day of a seven-day sailing and will return to its homeport of Port Canaveral, Florida, on Saturday morning.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral
FILE: Thrillville
Additional acts announced for Kentucky State Fair’s concert series
Joshua Riddle was arrested on 10 charges of sharing child porn.
Louisville man charged with distributing child porn
Calls came in around 4 p.m. May 31, 2022, on reports of a shooting near the 4500 block of...
Fegenbush Lane homicide victim identified
LMPD Third Division officers and LFD firefighters at a crash site in the area of National...
Several injured in head-on crash on National Turnpike

Latest News

A young child took off in his mom's SUV with his baby sibling in the back seat on Thursday night.
8-year-old drives off in mom’s SUV with 1-year-old sibling in back seat
8-year-old drives off in mom’s SUV with 1-year-old sibling in back seat
Louisville Metro Police Department have made an arrest in connection to a murder that happened...
Murder suspect in custody accused of killing man met on dating app
According to an arrest report, officers received a call around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday for...
LMPD: Man arrested after carjacking leads to police pursuit, crash near Highview
In late May, someone sprayed paint four stories high across the Myers Medical Lofts I-65 side...
Multi-million dollar historic renovation vandalized with graffiti in downtown Louisville