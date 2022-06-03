Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Dare to Care, New Roots partner to bring fresh produce to food desert

Dare to Care is teaming up with another nonprofit to help stock crisper drawers across the West End.
By Kathleen Ninke
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - From the gas pump to the grocery store, the price of life is going up. At the same time, supply chain issues mean the shelves aren’t as stocked as they used to be.

For many, these are new inconveniences, but in Louisville’s “food deserts,” these are persistent issues.

West Louisville specifically is well-known to be a food desert.

“That simply means there is not easy access to fresh food and vegetables,” said Vincent James, president and CEO of Dare to Care Food Bank in West Louisville. “This is critical.”

Now, Dare to Care is teaming up with another nonprofit to help stock crisper drawers across the West End.

New Roots is a nonprofit that provides local, organic produce on a bi-monthly basis to its shareholders. Shareholders pay according to a sliding scale based on their income level and household size.

On Thursday, for the first time, shareholders were able to pick up their produce at Dare to Care.

Part of what made James want to partner with New Roots is his mission to destigmatize food assistance.

“So, you have individuals who have larger net worths and individuals who have very little,” James said. “You’re able to shop in the same place.”

For New Roots, the partnership also makes sense. They have been wanting to better reach West Louisville residents.

Dare to Care’s location and clout offer that opportunity.

“We’re trying to make it as common as we can for fresh vegetables and fruits to be picked up, the same way as there are liquor stores or fast food restaurants on every corner,” Angela O’Bannon, the market manager for the West Louisville New Roots Fresh Stop said.

Frank Schwartz has been a shareholder with New Roots for nearly a decade. He said he’s happy to use this new location and continue to support the program.

“Quality food is really important, and I hope that people can afford to have that,” Schwartz said.

Cecelia Hines has been a shareholder for three years. She appreciates the variety of produce–and the recipes provided along with it.

“It allows you to try different ones that you never tried, like bok choy,” Hines said. “I never really ate a lot of squash and zucchinis, and it’s good, you know, roasting and baking it.”

“You help the community and also get great vegetables at a discount price,” Hines said.

Find out more about New Roots’ produce program here. Prices are as low as $6 a share for customers who qualify.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The women were found on Monday morning on Pitts Point Road around 8:20 a.m.
Second victim in Bullitt Co. homicide identified as Louisville woman
Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral
The GlenOaks Swim Team posted on their Facebook page Tuesday that the assumed leak happened...
Members of GlenOaks swim team hospitalized after possible pool chlorine leak
Delaco Kasle Processing is an aluminum and steel plant in Jeffersonville, Ind.
Man killed in Jeffersonville accident at steel plant
The clubhouse at Valhalla Golf Club.
Group of Louisville businessmen purchase Valhalla from PGA

Latest News

Dare to Care is teaming up with another nonprofit to help stock crisper drawers across the West...
Dare to Care, New Roots partner to bring fresh produce to food desert
Rough Hands Training Center in Louisville said they always see a spike in interest in their...
Louisville training center teaches what to do during an active shooter situation
This year’s event was in honor of 10-year-old Johnathan Young, who was born with just half a...
Louisville chefs gather for Bourbon & Bowties benefiting Norton Children’s Hospital
An instructor shows one way to stop a potential shooter.
Louisville training center teaches what to do during an active shooter situation