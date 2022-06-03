Dare to Care, New Roots partner to bring fresh produce to food desert

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - From the gas pump to the grocery store, the price of life is going up. At the same time, supply chain issues mean the shelves aren’t as stocked as they used to be.

For many, these are new inconveniences, but in Louisville’s “food deserts,” these are persistent issues.

West Louisville specifically is well-known to be a food desert.

“That simply means there is not easy access to fresh food and vegetables,” said Vincent James, president and CEO of Dare to Care Food Bank in West Louisville. “This is critical.”

Now, Dare to Care is teaming up with another nonprofit to help stock crisper drawers across the West End.

New Roots is a nonprofit that provides local, organic produce on a bi-monthly basis to its shareholders. Shareholders pay according to a sliding scale based on their income level and household size.

On Thursday, for the first time, shareholders were able to pick up their produce at Dare to Care.

Part of what made James want to partner with New Roots is his mission to destigmatize food assistance.

“So, you have individuals who have larger net worths and individuals who have very little,” James said. “You’re able to shop in the same place.”

For New Roots, the partnership also makes sense. They have been wanting to better reach West Louisville residents.

Dare to Care’s location and clout offer that opportunity.

“We’re trying to make it as common as we can for fresh vegetables and fruits to be picked up, the same way as there are liquor stores or fast food restaurants on every corner,” Angela O’Bannon, the market manager for the West Louisville New Roots Fresh Stop said.

Frank Schwartz has been a shareholder with New Roots for nearly a decade. He said he’s happy to use this new location and continue to support the program.

“Quality food is really important, and I hope that people can afford to have that,” Schwartz said.

Cecelia Hines has been a shareholder for three years. She appreciates the variety of produce–and the recipes provided along with it.

“It allows you to try different ones that you never tried, like bok choy,” Hines said. “I never really ate a lot of squash and zucchinis, and it’s good, you know, roasting and baking it.”

“You help the community and also get great vegetables at a discount price,” Hines said.

Find out more about New Roots’ produce program here. Prices are as low as $6 a share for customers who qualify.

