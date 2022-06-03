FORECAST: Perfect weather into the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Free A/C tonight; lows in the 50s

Pleasant weekend with plenty of sunshine & highs in the 80s

More active pattern next week with increased rain chances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s another cool, dry, and clear night for us as lows drop into the 50s. The light breeze from Friday morning will die down as the sun sets.

Saturday looks great as a mostly sunny sky, low humidity, and highs in the 80s team up to give us a wonderful afternoon! Another night of low temperatures in the 50s to near 60 degrees means more free air conditioning heading into Sunday morning. Enjoy!

Sunday afternoon is partly sunny and warmer as highs rise well into the 80s, but the humidity will still be quite low for this time of year.

A series of low pressures will move across the country next week bringing increased rain and thunderstorm chances to the Ohio Valley.

At this point, the highest rain chances appear for Monday & Wednesday.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.