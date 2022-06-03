FORECAST: Picturesque end to the week

WEATHER HEADLINES

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Sunny and dry. Humdity increases slightly Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Active weather pattern with multiple quick-hitting systems producing rounds of rain

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunny with low humidity today. Highs climb into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon.

Clear skies and cool temperatures tonight. Look for lows overnight in the 50s.

Expect plentiful sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures on Saturday, with highs in the low 80s. Low humidity remains in the forecast tomorrow.

Saturday night features lows in the 50s and mostly clear skies.

Humidity rises slightly on Sunday ahead of multiple systems that push through the region next week. Expect several rounds of rain through the middle of the week.

